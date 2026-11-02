Will a Republican loss make Trump more unpredictable?

In World Talks, Vessela Tcherneva, Deputy Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, argues that Europe has already learned that Russian energy comes with not only an economic price, but also political and security costs. Tcherneva also warns that a potential Republican defeat in the U.S. midterm elections could make Donald Trump even more unpredictable in foreign policy. In her view, that may not be good news for Europe. Join Sascha Fahrbach and his guest as they discuss Black Sea security, Europe's energy dilemma, the implications of the U.S. midterms, and Serbia's political future.